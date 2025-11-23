Beyonce and Jay-Z Attend Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Ferrari Red Leather and Racing-Inspired Louis Vuitton

Beyoncé and Jay-Z brought star power to the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, arriving in two striking looks that delivered high glamour and motorsport energy.

Their appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about style moments of the race weekend, pairing luxury fashion with the thrill of the track.

For the daytime portion of the event, Beyoncé stepped out in a custom racing-inspired look by Louis Vuitton, built with a structured black-and-white leather top featuring moto paneling and graphic patches. She layered a long black coat over the design, finishing the ensemble with voluminous curls, pointed boots, and oversized sunglasses. Standing beside her, Jay-Z opted for head-to-toe Fear of God—an all-black look grounded by wheat-colored boots that gave his minimal outfit a rugged edge while keeping the focus on clean lines and sharp tailoring.

As night fell, Beyoncé delivered a second, high-octane fashion moment in a fiery red Ferrari leather jumpsuit. The belted romper featured a plunging neckline, zipped front, and sculpted shoulders, worn with a matching leather trench casually draped over her shoulders. A black visor cap, oversized shades, gloves, platform heels, and fishnet tights added to the full-throttle effect, creating a look that blended motorsport iconography with unmistakable pop-star glamour. Jay-Z coordinated once again in black layers, letting her electric red statement take center stage.

From the track to the paddock, the couple showcased two distinct approaches to race-day dressing—Beyoncé leaning into bold, thematic fashion with precision and drama, and Jay-Z keeping it cool, understated, and effortlessly sharp.

Photo Credit: Getty; Roger Bailey Knowles