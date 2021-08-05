Actress Gabrielle Union and rapper Yung Miami were both spotted in the same orange and red knit mini dress by Roberta Einer recently. So, we must ask: Who wore it better?

The $940 Roberta Einer “Ali” dress consists of a cotton wool blend in various knit designs matched with a colorblocking combination of summery hoes such as blood orange, yellow, and red. The dress also has long sleeves and an asymmetrical ruffled hem for a chic finish. Released back in May as we looked toward the summer season, the dress makes for the perfect transitional piece as we were met with cool mornings and mildly warm afternoons during that time.

Let’s see how both Gabrille Union and Yung Miami styled the “Ali” dress by Roberta Einer:

Gabrielle Union rocked the “Ali” dress with a pair of $790 Gia Borghini Couture x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rosie 1 100mm Sandals and the Chanel Raffia, Jute-Thread and Gold-Tone Metal Red & Beige Flap Bag (unavailable). From the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 pre-collection, the Chanel bag’s red and beige colors perfectly compliment the dress’s orange and red hues, making it the ultimate coordinating accessory. Her look was styled by Thomas Christos.

On the other hand, Yung Miami decided to compliment the dress‘s yellow hints with a pair of yellow $930 Bottega Veneta Stretch leather-trimmed mesh pumps. She also accessorized the look with a pair of crystal hoop earrings and a stack of gold bangles. Her look was styled by K. Cavallrii. Like Union, Yung Miami decided to highlight on the dress’s popping colors with her accessories.

Who wore it better?