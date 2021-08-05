Singer and former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star K. Michelle has been heating up Instagram with bomb looks lately, showing us she’s one to keep an eye on when it comes to fashion and style! For her latest ensemble, she appeared in a stunning fringe crochet dress paired with double strap furry mules matched with a set of curly tresses.

K. Michelle struck a pose in a $168 Tularosa “Peek a Boo” dress paired with $2,200 Bottega Veneta Poodle Curve sandals. styled by Amy J. Her dress steals the show with its chic fringes, crochet knit material, and one shoulder detail. The look ultimately gives a summer-meets-fall vibe, mixing seasonal elements together for a stylish look.

She pairs the look with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings and a stack of gold bracelets. She rocks a curly do as her hairstyle for this particular look, styled by Jodie Rowlands. Her soft glam makeup was done by Jamario Davis.

What say you?

Photos: @berlin_photogod