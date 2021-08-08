Our eyes are one of the main factors of perception in the world. They work hard from the minute you wake up to the minute you go back to sleep. They take in tons of information about the world around you — shapes, colors, movements, and more. Then they send the information to your brain for processing, so the brain knows what’s going on outside of your body. They need special care and attention.

In this article I will tell you the secret of how to keep your eyes healthy and see the world as bright, colorful and full of life as nature made it.

What is a photochromic lens?

Photochromic lenses are eyeglass lenses that are clear (or nearly clear) indoors and darken automatically when exposed to sunlight.

The most popular brand of photochromic eyeglass lenses sold in the United States is Transitions Lenses. Because of this, some people — including some eye care practitioners — refer to photochromic lenses as “transitions lenses”

How do photochromic lenses work?

The molecules responsible for causing photochromic lenses to darken are activated by the sun’s ultraviolet radiation. Because UV rays penetrate clouds, photochromic lenses will darken on overcast days as well as sunny days.

Recent advancements in technology allow some photochromic lenses to activate with both UV and visible light, providing some darkening behind the windshield. Ask your optician for details.

Photochromic eyeglass lenses are available in nearly all lens materials and designs, including high-index lenses, bifocals and progressive lenses. An added benefit of photochromic lenses is that they shield your eyes from 100 percent of the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Because a person’s lifetime exposure to sunlight and UV radiation has been associated with cataracts later in life, it’s a good idea to consider photochromic lenses for children’s eyewear as well as for eyeglasses for adults. Polycarbonate is the safest lens material for kids, providing up to 10 times the impact resistance of other lens materials.

Do you need photochromic transition glasses?

YES, of course!

With the time change and the arrival of spring, our hours of sun exposure increase. Purchasing sunglasses is therefore essential to properly protect yourself against UV rays. However, lugging two pairs of glasses around can be annoying. That’s why there are photochromic lenses!

This type of lens is ideal for the different levels of light both inside and outside. Photochromic lenses are clear lenses that react to ultraviolet rays. They therefore possess the ability to change colors depending on the light intensity.

Here are the advantages of photochromic lenses:

They adapt to environmental changes (indoor, outdoor, high or low brightness).

They provide greater comfort since they reduce eyestrain and glare in the sun.

They are available for most prescriptions.

They provide daily protection against harmful UV rays, by absorbing 100% of UVA and UVB rays.

They allow you to stop juggling between your pair of clear glasses and your sunglasses.

They are available in different colors to suit all needs.

Which glasses are better to choose?

It’s time to reveal all the secrets! Photochromic Blue Light Glasses from ORTOREX are a perfect choice for you. They are perfectly good for daily use and offer the best care for your eyes both indoor and outdoor.

Photochromic Blue Light Glasses use professional anti-blue lenses, which filter harmful HEV light (Blue Light), which is found in every source of light, but is particularly concentrated in our everyday devices such as:

phones,

computers,

tablets,

TV.

Overexposure to Blue light causes:

frequent headaches,

tired and dry eyes,

blurred vision,

eye strain,

visual fatigue

sleep disturbances.

Blue Light filtering solution found in Blue Light Photochromic Glasses helps you relieve all the negative symptoms, effectively reducing eye strain and improving sleep at night. You can protect your eyes during your working time, focus on work more effectively, and stay safer when driving.

Also, to suit your aesthetic and taste needs, our glasses are available in two colors:

Bright black

Silver

It’s perfect for daily use.

The benefits of having Blue Light Photochromic Glasses

The benefits of having Blue Light Photochromic Glasses can seem obvious. Here are some of the biggest pros to getting a pair of transitional lenses:

Cost effective

With transitional lenses, you end up not having to buy two pairs of glasses: prescription sunglasses and normal glasses. You get the best of both, rolled into one simple solution.

Convenient

With transitional lenses, you can wear sunglasses while driving and still be able to read important street signs.

Limits risk of losing glasses

Carrying around two pairs of glasses means that you’re much more likely to lose or misplace one of them. Having only one pair makes it easier on you.

Protects your eyes

Transitional lenses do more than function as sunglasses. They filter out a good deal of the harmful UV rays emitted from the sun, leading to healthier and happier eyes.

Different styles

Transitional lenses come in a myriad of styles, shades, and tints suitable for anyone’s tastes, so it won’t limit your fashion sense: It will encourage it.

