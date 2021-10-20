You Ask, We Answer! You ask, we answer! @cdraughn says, “Hi, Can you find out who Toya Johnson (Wright) is wearing?” @krieestyle adds, “Can you please find out Toya’s dress! 😍😍😍😍”

Toya Johnson was spotted celebrating comedian Vena E. at her luxe birthday bash alongside Remy Ma, Queen Naija, Reginae Carter, and other familiar faces. For the birthday celebration, Toya wore a Balmain knit dress with sheer panels which is unfortunately sold out everywhere. The dress was paired with PVC heeled sandals and jewelry pieces.

Vena E. wore an Albina Dyla x Ivy Showroom dress for her birthday event.

Both ladies were styled by Jeremy Haynes.

Thoughts?

Photos: Will Sterling