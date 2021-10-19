Wrapping up touring with Pitbull, Iggy Azalea was spied striking a pose in a stylish dress. She showed off her curves in an animal print tube midi dress from Fashion Nova.
Iggy Azalea wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Wild Pleasures Midi Dress in green. The midi dress appears strapless in a green and white animal print along with sexy lace-up details on each side. The dress is also offered in black/white in addition to the green color option. Not to mention, the dress is said to be stretchy with sizes ranging up to 3X.
Iggy Azalea allowed the dress to do the talking, opting for no noticeable accessories. She also kept her signature platinum blonde hair and went with a natural makeup look.
Thoughts? Snag the dress here.