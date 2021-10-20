Kelly Rowland was amongst the many faces on the scene at the Los Angeles premiere of The Harder They Fall. Supporting Jay-Z who produced the film, Rowland showed up and showed out in a stunning feathery look.

Kelly Rowland wore a Marcell Von Berlin Fall/Winter 2021 feather gown to the film’s premiere paired with a black corseted belt, zip-up leather gloves, heeled sandals, and jewelry from Gismondi. While the dress is strapless, Kelly made it work as a one-shoulder dress. Completing the look, she went with a wispy updo for her hairstyle.

While at the event, she and Jay-Z shared a purely cute moment together where the rapper reacted with surprised excitement at her attendance!

What say you?

Photos: Cécile Boko