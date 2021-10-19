It was a family affair on the red carpet of the The Harder They Fall premiere in LA as father-daughter duo Leni Klum and Seal stepped on the red carpet together.
Leni Klum wore a Dolce and Gabbana $860 lace-trimmed jacquard bustier and $3,395 beaded jacquard mini skirt paired with black suede open toe sandals. Back in August, she walked Dolce and Gabbana’s Alta Moda show in Italy where Heidi Klum had a “proud mom” moment watching her model.
Seal kept it classic in a black and white look including a longline tailored coat.
We loved this moment!
