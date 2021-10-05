You Ask, We Answer! @luv2beavirgo says, “Can you get the details on this jumpsuit?” and @k_mack07adds, “Hi, can you tell us what Tia is wearing here?”

While attending Variety‘s 2021 Women of Power event in LA, Tia Mowry rocked a black leather look which included the $250 Donna Karan Signature Twist Faux-Leather Blouse in black and $295 Alice and Olivia “Shelby” high waist vegan leather pants, styled by Judy Kaufman. She paired the look with Jennifer Fisher’s $500 4″ Lily Hoops and a pair of Gianvito Rossi PVC strap sandals.

The special thing about Tia Mowry’s look is that it gives off the impression of a jumpsuit while it is actually two separate pieces. The Donna Karan signature twist faux-leather blouse is currently sold out in black, but it is available in a cream-toned color known as Palomino. You can still get Tia’s look with the same exact Alice and Olivia trousers by going with the almond colorway instead.

What say you?