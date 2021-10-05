You ask, we answer! Many of you requested details on Joie Chavis’s recent look. @clairemoniquexx says, “Hi can you help finding Joies shirt and shoes 😍” @jaylalove adds, “Heyyy do you know where this top is from?”

Joie Chavis continued her birthday festivities as the model was spotted enjoying a night out with friends! As a fashionista to watch, she stepped out in a head-turning look, of course. She wore a $1,990 Mugler oversized shoulder open back poplin top and denim shorts. She paired the ensemble with $1,390 Bottega Veneta wire stretch sandals, vintage 1990s Versace chain frame sunglasses, and a Chanel crystal and silver-tone metal mini flap bag.

It is no secret that her Mugler structural white top is the star piece of this look. The $1,990 top serves a fresh take on the classic button shirt with updates including a sexy open back with a tie detail and dramatically broadened shoulders. Pairing this shirt with your favorite denim bottoms, like Chavis, will surely give you a significant yet casual look for an outing.

Would you splurge on her top for your birthday?