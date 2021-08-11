You ask, we answer! When it came to hair guru Alonzo Arnold’s latest stunning look, @_robinya says: “Can you tell me where this outfit is from?! 😍”

Alonzo Arnold stepped out in a head-turning look by TLZ L’Femme including the brand’s $178 Tube Bandeau Top (unavailable in black) and $238 Tube Citron Leggings. While designer Aazhia Rhy has always been seen as a forward thinker in the fashion game, she decided to take her Juice ’21 collection out of this world with its futuristic silhouettes and design elements. The Tube Cutron Leggings appear in a popping citrus green colorway complete with an eye-catching tube detail that runs from the front of the garment down to the back.

Alonzo paired the look with a pair of $895 Givenchy Triple Toe Sandals in leather with horn heel, $3,950 Dior black saddle bag, and $360 Loewe “Ibiza” sunglasses. For the chosen hairstyle, a sleek bob haircut accompanied the fashion-forward look.

Aside from slaying hair on the regular, Alonzo Arnold is one that always understands the assignment when it comes to personal style. The master hairstylist delivers consistent stunning looks from luxury to emerging designers.

Would you rock this look?