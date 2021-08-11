De’arra Taylor was spotted in Miami, serving up some major street style in a casual look. The YouTube star was all smiles in a white collared crop top from Fashion Nova and camouflage cargo pants.
De’arra Taylor wore Fashion Nova’s $27.99 Anna Maria Crop Top in white. Coming in black as well, the top takes on the silhouette of a blazer without the sleeves. The sleeveless crop top includes a collar with notched lapels along with a single button closure and shoulder pads. De’arra rocked her crop top with a pair of The Attico camo cargo pants, Rick Owens pink sneakers, Chanel silver quilted bag, and Bottega Veneta sunglasses. Her look was styled by Naya Ashley.
You can secure this top for even less with Fashion Nova’s ongoing 30% site wide sale, making this top actually $18.99.
Thoughts? Shop it here.