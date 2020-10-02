Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Will it be AK from St. Louis, Buky from Chicago or Lariqua from Colorado

Its that time of the week again. Its time to let your voice be heard. Vote on who you think should be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Here are our contenders:

Opening the week is AK @akbrownstl from St. Louis. AK writes, “My style is versatile with a hint of street-style and very confident. As a plus sized woman I try to show people that you don’t have to be the “perfect” size to be fashionable.

Next we had Buky from Chicago. Buky writes, “My girly and fun style is showcased in creative doses utilizing props and colors.

Closing the week is Lariqua from Colorado. She says “My name is Lariqua and I absolutely love your daily fashion content. Fashion is a form of art to me and I use my style to paint my personality. My style is bold, chic, & glam.

Each of these bombshells have very different styles from one another, but you can only chose one! Which bombshell blew you away? Vote below.

