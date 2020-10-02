On the Scene at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Volume 2 Red Carpet: Paris Hilton in Walter Collection, Christian Combs in Kapital, Normani in Savage X Fenty, and More!

Today, Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty fashion show premiered on Amazon! Let’s just say, the entrepreneur and fashionista did not disappoint when it came to delivering a show full of sexiness in many shades and shapes, upholding the brand’s main component of diversity.

Before the show kicked off, the celebrities stepped out on the red carpet and came through with some bomb looks, fitting the show’s theme of lingerie and all things sexy. Let’s get into the looks:

Ella Mai wore a custom robe with “BLM” across the back for Black Lives Matter along with a Savage X Fenty body stocking and vintage jewelry, styled by Dianne Garca.

Willow Smith posed in a cool edgy look on the red carpet.

Paris Hilton wore custom Walter Collection.

Fashion bomb couple moment! Nazanin Mandi Pimentel was spotted with husband Miguel who wore a The Soloist jacket, Des Pierrot pants and Chrome Hearts shoes, styled by Lauren Matos.

Rosalía wore monogrammed Sevali on the Savage X Fenty red carpet.

Normani wore a Savage X Fenty corset paired with jeans.

Laura Harrier wore Versace Resort 2021.

Fashion Bomb Men flash! Christian Combs wore $1,560 Kapital jacket paired with Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Guava” sneakers.

Thoughts on these looks? Which is your fave?