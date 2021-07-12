Vote For Fashion Bombshell of the Week For the Week of July 5th 2021: Will it be Charlie Kamale from London or Sara Kayy from Canada

Hey Bombshells! Each week we choose to highlight Fashion Bomb Daily readers in a feature we call Fashion Bombshell of the Day, and now we want to hear from you. Vote on who you think should be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week.

Our first contender is Charlie Kamale from London who is serving summer time chic with her bright colors and flowy fabrics. From brunch to dinner and everything in between, just pick a look at go with it. She shows that dressing in layers and purchasing interchangeable pieces are a sure way to keep your wardrobe fresh and exciting.

Sara’s style is sexy and sophisticated. The combination of good tailoring and fabric choices keeps this Bombshell looking like a million bucks.

I know this is a tough one, but which Bombshell blew you away? Vote below.