On the Scene at the Pyer Moss ‘WAT U IZ’ Couture Show: Best Street Style Moments Featuring Jerome Lamaar, Amirra Vee, Law Roach, and More
Pyer Moss’s first couture show was truly a sight to see, honoring Black excellence and acknowledging a few of the many everyday inventions and innovations our people have contributed to America. Held at Madam CJ Walker’s mansion estate in Irvington, New York, many returned to see history grace the runway after an attempted show on Thursday which was washed by Tropical Storm Elsa. From the general public to the industry’s biggest names and faces, several showed up in support of designer Kerby Jean-Raymond and to celebrate the artistic greatness of which cascaded down the runway.
With such a momentous show in place serving as a first runway moment for many since the pandemic, everyone was showed up and showed out in their finest garments. Let’s get into some dope street style moments we spotted at the show as captured by Visuals By Pierre:
Photos: @visualsbypierre