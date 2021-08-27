Hey Bombshells! Vote on who you think should be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Week. Check out the contenders below.

Opening the week was Rachelle from Paris. Her style is a mixture of urban and classic, with vibrant colors and great fabrics.

Our 2nd Bombshell of the Week was Mirian from West Africa. Her style is a bit street with a whimsical twist.

Closing the week was Takkunda from London. Takkunda’s style is regal fierce and eclectic. With each look giving a different vibe this Bombshell shows how clothes can be used a a form of self expression.

This is NOT an easy decision, vote for your favorite below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.