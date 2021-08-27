After unveiling her newest Tiffany campaign with husband Jay-Z and securing a 2021 Emmy award, Beyoncé graced fans with two new looks from her recent trip to New York. The singer showed us that she is truly a mood forever as she rocked a designer purple and yellow check print pantsuit and bodysuit-skirt ensemble.

For one look, Beyoncé rocked a checkered print pantsuit by Vivienne Westwood including $1,369 blazer jacket and cropped pants (sold out). She opted for this checkered print suit outfit while visiting the Hamptons last week, making the classically sophisticated look perfect for her visit. She paired the suit with a light purple Raf Simons sleeveless knitted top along with accessories such as the Fendi “Iridia” 0356/S sunglasses, $695 Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag, and $790 Bottega Stretch Sandals in plum. Beyoncé also went with a curly high ponytail for her hairstyle of choice.

You ask, we answer! When it came to her second look, @beyhypebrasil says, “Details of this look?”

Beyoncé spent the day with her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. The Lemonade artist wore a $695 Area rib knit bodysuit paired with a pink o-ring zipper mini skirt. She paired the look with $375 Anima Iris Raspberry Zaza bag (sold out) which she wore around her waist as a belt bag. Her other accessories included the Fendi “Iridia” 0356/S sunglasses again along with neutral $745 Gianvito Rossi “Bree” pumps and Schiaparelli earrings.

Rumi Carter was spied hand-in-hand with mommy Beyoncé and sister Blue Ivy wearing a Dolce and Gabbana Spring/Summer 2016 graphic print cotton poplin dress (unavailable).

Both of her looks were styled by KJ Moody.

What say you?