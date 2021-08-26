With the 2021 Emmys less than a month away, winners for categories like costume design, animation, interactive programming, and motion design were announced ahead of the coveted award ceremony.

When it came to the category of costume design, Beyoncé reigned supreme as her Black Is King film took the win for “Outstanding Costumes for a Varitety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program” over The Masked Singer and Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular. Last year, fans were all hooked on the film’s visually pleasing aesthetics and endless eye-catching looks supplied by costume designers Zerina Akers and Timothy White.

With this Emmy award win, Zerina Akers made history as she became the second black woman ever to win the “Outstanding Costume for a Variety” award for Black Is King. The first Black woman to win the award was Dana Campbell who won 15 years ago for her work on Dancing With The Stars.

Congratulations to Beyoncé, Zerina Akers, Timothy White and their team! The award and win will be announced once more during the 2021 Emmys on September 19th.

Which look from Black Is King was your favorite?