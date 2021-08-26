In her latest Instagram post, Taina Williams went for an all black look as she posted up next to a black vehicle with fiancé G Herbo. Taina’s all black ensemble included an affordable Fashion Nova black pleated skort and other designer pieces, giving us a mix of high and low fashion.
Taina Williams wore Fashion Nova’s $27.99 When Good Meets Bad Pleated Mini Skort in black. While Taina is rocking the black version of the skort, it also available in cream, Kelly Green, and lilac. Hopping on the trend train with the pleated skirt, she pairs it with a cropped black turtleneck top and heeled sandals. She tops the look off with a Chanel white handbag.
Fashion Nova’s Nova Babes are raving about the When Good Meets Bad Pleated Mini Skort. One review reads: “This skirt is everything…it gives what it’s suppose too! Quality is the bomb!”
Thoughts? Shop the skort here.
Photos: @digitaljay_