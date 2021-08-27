Hey Bombshells! Meet Sade our Fashion Bombshell of the Day. Check her out below.

Sade style is fun colorful and edgy. Flowy fabrics and monochromatic looks seems to be this Bombshell’s MO.

What do you think of this Bombshell’s style? Let us know.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will remain published or unpublished at our discretion.