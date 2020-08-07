Vote for Fashion Bombshell of the Day: Will It Be Richon from Wisconsin, LaeTania from California or Ericka J from Miami

Each week we choose 3 lucky ladies as Fashion Bombshell of the Day and now we want to hear from you.

Our 1st contender is Richon from Wisconsin. Richon’s unique look is unforgettable. She is a model, youtuber and voice over artist who’s style is very classy and timeless. The simplicity of her wardrobe brings forth her femininity and highlights her platinum short hair.

Day goes to Laetania from California. Her style is very alluring and sophisticated. LaeTania is the owner and CEO of Richardson Insurance Agency and is representing the “over 45 crew”. She is a “Desert Storm vet, Globe Trotter and fashion lover. She also appeared on season 2 of Bravo’s RHOA.

Our 3rd contestant is Ericka J from Miami. This young entrepreneur is making waves in the beauty industry. At only 24 she has managed to fund her lavish lifestyle by selling hair extensions and her own hair products. Her style is a mixture of street style and glam depending on the day.

Each contestant is different. All 3 of them are bomb. but which one blew you away? Vote below.

Fashion Bombshell of the Day is a feature showcasing the singular style of Fashion Bomb Readers. Send your name, location, a description of your style, and 5-10 clear, unfiltered, head-to-toe pictures of 5-10 different outfits (no collages) to Bombshell@FashionBombDaily.com. Images submitted will be featured on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or any of our social media platforms. Comments can be harsh, so bring your A game! Please be advised: once published, pictures will not be removed or taken down.