Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Bring the Heat with New Song and Visual ‘WAP’ in Mugler, Pink and Yellow Nicolas Jebran, Bryan Hearns, and More!

Earlier this week, rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion teased with cover art to their newest single “WAP”.

At midnight, the song was released along with a stunning visual on Youtube that ultimately broke the internet! Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion gave us fashion, beauty, and visuals all in one 4-minute music video. Some of other your favorite female music artists made surprise cameos, turning the video into a moment of female empowerment and liberation in the music industry.

You already know Fashion Bomb Daily has deets on the looks, so tap in below for more fashion moments in “WAP”:

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion opened the “WAP” video in pink and yellow looks by Nicolas Jebran.

They were also giving us some 90s flare with their pin curl updos!

Cardi and Megan kept it hot in Mugler looks for this scene.

It’s giving sexy Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, love it!

Megan rocked custom Mugler during this shot. Hot!

Cardi B was spotted on the prowl in custom Mugler! Her chainlink hair nods to Lisa “Left-Eye” Lopes’s loop hairstyle from the 2000 14th Soul Train Awards. Cardi has paid homage to Left Eye before at Coachella in 2018 when she rocked two high ponytails like how Lisa did in TLC’s 1999 “Dear Lie” video.

Rapper Rubi Rose was seen in “WAP” wearing Venus Prototype Latex as well!

The “Azzedine Alaïa, Another Way to Look at Fashion: The Tati Collection” showcases looks from Alaïa’s spring 1991 collection and artworks featuring the designs.

Singer and dancer Normani made an appearance in “WAP” wearing a look by Venus Prototype Latex which is inspired by Naomi Campbell’s houndstooth Alaïa look from 1991.

Rapper and social media personality Sukihana was spotted in look, Venus Prototype Latex look, styled by Clarence White!

Kylie Jenner made a surprise appearance in custom Rey Ortiz, styled by Kollin Carter.

Rapper Mulatto made a cameo in Venus Prototype Latex, styled by @labelsndollas.

Cardi and Megan were spotted in custom Bryan Hearns swimsuits surrounded by snakes.

Megan and Cardi closed out in Venus Prototype Latex ensembles during this last shot from the video! All of Cardi and Megan’s looks were styled by their stylists in crime, Kollin Carter and EJ King.

What a moment! Cardi and Megan know how to bring the heat in a such a sexy and fashionable way. What was your favorite moment from the “WAP” video?