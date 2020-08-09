Social Media Reacts to Kylie Jenner’s Cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Video

We still can’t get over the captivating visuals and fashion provided by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in their latest single, “WAP”. Dropping on midnight at Friday, it shortly took social media over by storm and ultimately placing all platforms in a frenzy especially Twitter. While fans were head-over-heels about the visual in its entirety, most fans were not happy about the surprise appearance of Kylie Jenner in the “WAP” video.

In fact, memes and reactions were popping up left and right on Twitter shortly after the release. People questioned why the entrepreneur and media personality was even included in the video to begin with. Following reactions, fans began to ask for the removal of Kylie Jenner from the “WAP” video and there is even a petition circulating for her removal!

What do you guys think? Should Kylie be removed from the video?