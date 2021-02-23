Viola Davis and Daughter Genesis Posed in Brown and Pink IVY PARK x adidas “Icy Park” Looks Gifted to Them by Beyoncé

IVY PARK x adidas’s highly anticipated “Icy Park” collection released last weekend, but Beyoncé is still sending out promo boxes to friends and family. Viola Davis and her daughter Genesis were the latest to be gifted some “Icy Park” gear, and they couldn’t wait to show off their pieces:

Viola Davis posed in IVY PARK x adidas “Icy Park” $75 monogram crop top and $90 monogram sheer panel tights paired with a cropped version of the $600 metallic puffer jacket (all sold out). She also wore the collection’s platform $140 Super Sleek 72 sneaker and brown monogram face mask.

Her daughter wore the collection’s kid version of the $95 pink cargo hoodie (sold out) and matching $110 cargo pink sweat pants accessorized with the $30 cut-off logo beanie (sold out), pink monogram face mask, and $150 Forum Mid shoes. She also wore the ski tag allover print trapper hat (exclusive to her, not available for purchase).

So dope! You can still shop select pieces from IVY PARK x adidas “Icy Park” are still available on here.

Photos: @shamarbenoitphotography