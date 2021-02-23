Bomb Product of the Day: Tribal Eyes Eyewear, ‘Badu’ Glasses as Spotted on Claire Sulmers

Black History Month is still going on, but here at Fashion Bomb Daily we showcase what’s new and fresh when it comes to Black designers year round. Speaking of, let’s get into today’s Bomb Product of the Day: Tribal Eyes Eyewear!

Tribal Eyes Eyewear is not your typical pair of glasses. Launching just last year, Tribal Eyes Eyewear has already been featured in British GQ and Vanity Fair UK twice, making it a brand to definitely keep on your radar. The brand’s eyewear brings elements of African culture to everyday eyewear for everyone to enjoy.

Each pair of glasses in their rich colors and prints are meant to convey the many cultures and styles that encompass the African continent.

Our very own EIC Claire Sulmers has approved of this brand’s eyewear claiming that it is “where the money resides”. In other words, they’re a must-buy! She was spotted rocking the brand’s $175 “Badu” frames which are made of plastic and feature a half solid color, half Kente print design.

When buying from Tribal Eyes Eyewear, you get the option to select sunglass lenses or clear lenses.

Not to mention, a percentage of sales goes toward protective goggles for front line workers in African hospitals.

Explore more at tribaleyeshop.com!

Photos: Tribal Eyes / @sonejr