Types of Vintage Engagement Rings

When you’re buying an engagement ring, you’d want it to be perfect, as it signifies an important step in your life. The idea of getting down on one knee and proposing can be intimidating, and there may be pressure on you to make the moment as romantic as possible. You will have one less thing to worry about once you have the right ring in your possession.

There are many different types of engagement rings available. You can choose diamond, coloured stone and even pearl engagement rings depending on your taste. These can be set on different styles of rings such as classic, modern or vintage. The style of vintage rings changes based on the time period and Kalfin’s engagement rings have many of them. “Vintage” rings don’t always mean actual antique rings that are more than half a century old. They can also refer to rings that are inspired by the designs of a particular era.

If you are considering buying a vintage engagement ring, here are some styles to help you with the decision.

The Victorian Era

The Victorian era refers to the 63 years of Queen Victoria’s reign from 1837 to 1901. This was an era of extravagance which can be seen in the engagement ring designs. Rings inspired from the Victorian era boast designs with ornate engravings of scrolls and whimsical details such as flowers and birds. These rings often feature a large central stone surrounded by smaller stones. Diamonds weren’t used as often; instead, rubies, sapphires, emeralds and other similar stones were more common.

The Edwardian Era

The Edwardian era refers to the period from 1901 to 1920. The rings from this era kept a lot of the design influences from the Victorian era. These rings also have intricate scrollwork and filigree details. Lacy pierced shapes were added, and floral motifs were popular. Platinum became trendy during this period, so the Edwardian engagement rings usually have a platinum band. Rose-cut diamonds and sapphires are popular in this style.

Art Deco

Art deco is the shortest of these eras lasting a decade from 1920 to 1930. This era is known for exploration and jazz. The rings reflect this mood with bolder, repetitive and geometric designs. Colourful stones are common for these rings. They can also be packed with diamonds for a glittering look. Art deco rings might also include metalwork with sharp angles. These rings have become more popular than the other vintage styles in recent years.

Retro Era

The retro era begins from the 1940s. The rings from this era usually have simpler designs and commonly feature diamonds. Yellow and rose gold metals are popularly used for these engagement rings.

You might also find rings that merge designs from all the eras to form something unique. Some rings might also incorporate modern designs into vintage designs. If a completely vintage engagement ring from one era doesn’t suit you, you might be able to find other designs that will give you the vintage feel along with something new.



All vintage designs are different, and you’ll have to gauge the taste of your partner to choose the one that they will love the most. With the ring in hand, you can start planning the best way to propose, and once you get the “yes”, you can start looking at wedding trends to start planning the perfect wedding.