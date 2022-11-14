Every year the Baby2Baby Gala raises funds to continue their efforts in reducing poverty for children in America and around the world. Uniting A-list celebrities in the name of charity, the evening presented plenty of top-tier looks to be appreciated on the red carpet. This year’s top 5 looks compile are some of the best yet:

Photo: Getty

Recipient of the Giving Tree Award for her ongoing commitment to helping those in need, Kim Kardashian gave her acceptance speech wearing a Spring Summer 2023 Balenciaga design in a well suited hue of baby pink. The look was completed with hair by Chris Appleton and a simple winged liner makeup by Ariel Tejada.

Photo: Getty

Styled by Elly Karamoh, Lori wore Off-White Spring Summer 2023 to the Baby2Baby gala. In this sheer full-body covering, she served face with such beautiful makeup application by her makeup artist Anna Hart.

Photo: Getty

Long time supporter of the Baby2Baby cause, Kelly Rowland never disappoints. For 2022, she wore a pale lilac Georges Chakra gown with metallic scale like detailing through the bodice.

Photo: Getty

Supporting her big sister in receiving an honorary award, Kylie Jenner wore a backless black pleated custom gown by Loewe. Just like her Kim, she, too, was made up by Ariel Tejada. Her outfit was styled by Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Ayesha also attended the gala wearing a pink floral printed, off-shoulder gown by Giambattista Valli. Her stylist Jason Bolden added accessories from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels to tie the entire look together from head to toe.

Thoughts?



Main Images: Getty