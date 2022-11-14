Hate it or love it, the countdown to winter begins now! While boots season starts in autumn, we don’t really get into full gear until those temperatures dwindle down to necessitate the multiple layers, wrap around scarves and, ultimately, some well insulated footwear to brave the cold winds or battle the snow. Part of nailing your winter wardrobe is making sure your shoe game is up-to-date in order to instantly upgrade the rest of your attire. Take it from us, you can’t go wrong with any of these shoe trends:

New Age Uggs

The Ugg boot has been making a slow but steady comeback in recent fall and winter seasons! This is thanks to a number of new Ugg models and colorways over the past year or so, ranging from sandals to slides, slippers and various boots. Out of the cool new designs is the Drizlita boot, a clear boot that resembles the shape of the original Ugg and pairs perfectly with the brand’s range of colorful socks. The Drizlita is priced at $110 while the socks go for $40 each.

Over-the-Knee Boots, but Make It Sporty

Over-the-knee boots are still in this year! To bring your look up to speed with the latest trends, we suggest getting creative in how you style your thigh-highs and doing so with a little twist such as a bold color, a patterned style or giving it an activewear edge à la Balenciaga! The brand’s wildly popular knife boot has been subject to a makeover in the last Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration which debuted a three-stripe version of the heel worth $2,550.

Puffer Boots

Puffer everything is in style at the moment, including puffy boots! While there are many iterations of the puffer boot exist out there, such as the Moon Boot that everyone loved last winter, Ugg has now come out with the Classic Maxi Ultra Tall Boot that can be zipped to suit your fashion needs of the day. For $320, this all in one shoe will convert to either below the knee, mid calf, ankle or clog style.

Which one(s) would you wear?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction