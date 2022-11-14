Last night, Black entertainment’s most talented artists, concessioners, and industry leaders gathered to recognize the best in R&B and hip-hop. The Soul Train Awards is the biggest event in the two genres and features powerhouse performances, moving tributes, and appearances. Nights like this usually start with a star-studded red carpet where attendees show off their exquisite looks. This year, stars from the beloved Coco Jones to highly memed Queen Naija, took to the red carpet with dynamic style. Below are some of the most highlighted looks of the night.

Photo: Getty Images

Coco Jones swept the red carpet in an ultra fitted mermaid skirt and a keyhole strapless crop top. The opera gloves certainly bring the elegance of the look together but we’re wondering if a sheer glove might have been a better move? Regardless, Coco looks great from her radiant red lip to the bubble hem on her skirt.

Photo: Getty Images

Ari’s put her best leg forward in this champagne LaQuan Smith set. We’re loving this color on her and find the metal and acrylic accessory mixing dynamic and fresh.

Lucky Daye

Photo: Getty Images

Lucky Daye’s monochromatic sparkle look lit up the red carpet, and our Instagram feeds. It was a look that grabbed attention and, coincidentally, perfectly timed with the upcoming holidays.

Baby Tate in Roberto Cavalli

Photo: Getty Images

It was a night of refinement for Baby Tate. The part-time cozy girl spent the ceremony in a gorgeously draped black silk gown. It was giving elegance and romance.

Photo: Getty Images

We always appreciate when men step out of their usual black suit boxes and bring a little color to the red carpet. Tank’s colorblocked suit is nearly as handsome as he.

Photo: Getty Images

We were green with envy watching Miss Luckett last night. Her emerald Jovani gown was definitely the most fun and sexy of the night.

Photo: Getty Images

Similar to Kim Kardashian’s Baby2Baby gala look, Queen Naija brought the pretty in pink energy with a gown that has it all: thigh high slit, bust cutout, cold shoulders, and a glove. Talk about bringing the pressure.

Perhaps it wasn’t a night of sparkle for all the ladies of Xscape but the Lady of Soul winners looked high glam regardless. While Kandie, Tameka and Tiny served up some modern Dream Girls realness, Latosha looked like moving art in a gown we’ve seen on the red carpet before.

Photos: Getty Images

At first glance, Reginae’s amethyst Area moment is a lot to take in. The cropped fur with her gorgeous curled tresses swallow her neck and shoulders, creating a stuffy look, but imagine for a second the flirty youthfulness of the look…sans the coat.

Photo: Getty Images

Executives bring the style too. We love the way Connie modernised this silver sequin Tom Ford look by tying the shirt. A little midriff made a huge style impact. Connie sparkled last night both literally and figuratively.