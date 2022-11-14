With a Super Bowl halftime show coming up, the newly released Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 show and new music on the horizon, Rihanna is one busy mama! Yet somehow she and A$AP Rocky continuously make time to spend together and look fab while at it.

The two rockstar parents were spotted in LA grabbing ice cream together wearing matching Celine High Western Black Boots that are currently out of stock everywhere. They each paired their cowboy boots with Celine Jackets, Rihanna in a $4,950 Celine Homme Fringed Logo-Embellished Leather Blouson Jacket and Rocky sporting a $7,100 Celine Loose Fit Eyelet Jacket in Soft Lambskin.

Photo: Backgrid

Get A$AP’s look: $7,100 Celine Loose Fit Eyelet Jacket in Soft Lambskin

Get Rihanna’s look: $4,950 Celine Homme Fringed Logo-Embellished Leather Blouson Jacket

This weekend, the couple was outside the Fleur Room lounge in Hollywood for the launch of A$AP’s whisky brand when paparazzi snapped him wearing look 2 from Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. He paired it with a soon-to-be-released $6,900 Bottega Veneta Curved Sleeves Leather Jacket in Dark Green.

Rihanna wore a faux leather Rick Owens Cargo Skirt that retails for $1,635. Get the look below!

Photo: Backgrid

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Get the look: $6,900 Bottega Veneta Curved Sleeves Leather Jacket

Get the look: $1,635 Rick Owens Cargo Skirt

