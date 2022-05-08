After the Met Gala is the after party! And Celebs switched into sassy ensembles to hit up parties everywhere from the Edge to the Boom Boom Room.

Take a look at a few stand outs:

Credit: Backgrid

Wendy Williams teased a return to her talk show in September outside the Boom Boom Room, posing with Jason Lee in a custom Robert Wun dress. With makeup by Merrell Hollis and hair by Derick Monroe, Ms. Williams looked hot! And healthy. It’s good to see her out and about!

Credit: Tomas Herold

Lala looked lovely in lace LaQuan Smith for his party at the Edge.

Credit: Backgrid

Kim, Khloe, and Pete eschewed the normal after party antics, and instead grabbed some food in casual clothes, including Kim who wore head to toe Balenciaga, topped off my a croc Hermes bag.

Teyana Taylor indulged in a delicious looking Popeyes sandwich wearing a Laquan Smith Fall 2022 look.

Credit: BFA

And Cardi B celebrated a wonderful Met Gala night wearing a vintage Versace dress. She’s hot!

Of course catch all the looks from both the Met Gala and the after parties on @FashionBombDaily.

Which look was your fave?