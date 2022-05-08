After the Met Gala is the after party! And Celebs switched into sassy ensembles to hit up parties everywhere from the Edge to the Boom Boom Room.
Take a look at a few stand outs:
Wendy Williams teased a return to her talk show in September outside the Boom Boom Room, posing with Jason Lee in a custom Robert Wun dress. With makeup by Merrell Hollis and hair by Derick Monroe, Ms. Williams looked hot! And healthy. It’s good to see her out and about!
Lala looked lovely in lace LaQuan Smith for his party at the Edge.
Kim, Khloe, and Pete eschewed the normal after party antics, and instead grabbed some food in casual clothes, including Kim who wore head to toe Balenciaga, topped off my a croc Hermes bag.
Teyana Taylor indulged in a delicious looking Popeyes sandwich wearing a Laquan Smith Fall 2022 look.
And Cardi B celebrated a wonderful Met Gala night wearing a vintage Versace dress. She’s hot!
Of course catch all the looks from both the Met Gala and the after parties on @FashionBombDaily.
Which look was your fave?