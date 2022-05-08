Lala Headed to the Thom Browne show with longtime photographer Tomas Herold wearing a full Thom Browne look, including a $1,450 long T-Bar V Neck Long Cardigan and. $1,387 pleated skirt.
Featuring a v-neck, a front button fastening, two front pockets, long sleeves, button cuffs, a side button fastening, a mid-length, a ribbed hem and cuffs, a signature grosgrain loop tab and a 4-Bar stripe.
In keeping with the designer’s avant-garde aesthetic, Thom Browne’s checked skirt arrives in a mini, pleated silhouette with a deconstructed hem. It flaunts the label’s signature ‘uniform’ stripes with frayed edges for a nuanced take on a classic design.
She completed her look with $1,140 Amina Muaddi Ursina crystal-embellished PVC and metallic leather pumps:
She looks great ! Get her look below:
What do you think?