In celebration of their fifth year anniversary, WACO Theater Center put on the 2022 Wearable Art Gala over the weekend. Hosted by co-founders Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson, this year the Step Into Harlem Nights theme insighted guests to dress in their best 1920s, Art Deco inspired flapper dresses and dapper suits. We’re talking about wearable art here, and that is what only the best dressed truly delivered. Here is the top 10 hit looks of the night:

Marsai Martin in House of Julian Mendez Couture: 16.5K

Photo: Tyren Redd

Easily amongst the most on theme and original looks of the evening, Marsai wore custom House of JMC styled by Bryon Javar. For her glam, she called on the expertise of MUA Joanna Simkin and hair stylist Alexander Armand.

Beyonce in custom Gucci and Jay-Z in Tom Ford: 8.3 K

Photo: Blair Caldwell

Beyonce and Jay-Z are known to be regular guests at the yearly Wearable Art Gala! This year, the two showed up with Beyoncé in a custom Gucci gown and pink gloves, a custom Dolce & Gabbana clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry styled by KJ Moody. Jay-Z wore a black velvet Tom Ford suit, a stellar combination.

Lori Harvey in Ebraheema Gueye: 10.1K

Photo: Getty Images

Dressed in a lilac Ebraheema Gueye gown and dusty purple Christian Louboutin pumps, Lori Harvey looked absolutely one of a kind styled by Elly Karamoh.

Monique Rodriguez in Yousef Al Jasmi: 11.6K

Photo: Will Sterling

Shea Moisture CEO Monique Rodriguez was styled by Jeremy Haynes in a glitzy Yousef Al Jasmi look.

Angela Bassett in Georges Hobeika: 8.6K

Photo: IG/Reproduction

As the recipient of the Icon Award, Angela Bassett stole the night in a Georges Hobeika FW23 gown, styled by Jennifer Austin.

Kelly Rowland in Monsoori: 5.7K

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Kelly Rowland turned up with her beau Tim Weatherspoon wearing a big, red Monsoori gown styled by Elly Karamoh.

Halle Bailey in Georges Hobeika: 3.4K

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Wearing Georges Hobeika, Halle Bailey shined gracefully in a low key-hole dress with crystals contouring every cut-out! The Fall-Winter 2022-2023 gown from the Eternal Gifts Couture collection was styled by Nicky Goodman.

Michelle Williams in Badgley Mischka: 3K

Photo: Getty Images

Also opting for black and crystals, Michelle Williams came in a $550 Badgley Mischka pleated bust, off-the-shoulder dress. Get the look below!

Get the look: $550 Badgley Mischka Pleated Bust Dress with Off Shoulder Sleeves

Chlöe Bailey in Aje: 2.1K

Photo: Julian Dakdouk

Chlöe Bailey and her stylist Shaojun Chen gave us pretty in pink with a magenta ball gown by Aje with an exposed thigh that revealed a crystal garter!

Keke Palmer in Saint Laurent: 1.1K

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Keke Palmer made her appearance in vintage Saint Laurent, and instant hit styled by Shiona Turini!

What say you?

Photo: Getty Images, Blair Caldwell, Tyren Redd