We all know autumn is cuffing season, and the chilly winds and shorter days just kind of make you want to snuggle up with bae a little closer. This week, we’ve taken notice of a number of couples for their online displays of affection and fashion! Let’s get into it:



Jhene Aiko and Big Sean

We love these two and their energy! Jhene and Big Sean had us all cracking up at this adorable video gone viral during their baby shower. Join us in wishing them a warm congratulations!

Sheree Whitfield and Martell Holt

Real Housewives of Atlanta OG Sheree Whitfield snapped a couple shots with her partner Martell Holt while wearing a $913 Dolce & Gabbana Majolica crop top and a matching $1,183 skirt. She also paired it with a $1,350 Fendi Nano Fendigraphy silver wrist bag.

Apryl Jones and Taye Diggs

Love and Hip Hop LA bombshell Apryl Jones wore YSL as she attended theGrio Awards with actor boyfriend Taye Diggs, who wore a Tom Ford suit. The pair was styled by Zadrian and Sarah.

How cute! What say you?

Main Image: IG/Reproduction