Fashion is back in full swing. First, we had NYFW followed by the 2021 MTV VMAs. On Monday night, the annual Met Gala made its return to NYC after skipping out on its usual first Monday in May last year due to the global pandemic. With the theme of “America: The Lexicon of Fashion” in place, celebrities flooded the carpet of the Met in their best interpretations of the theme.

Of course, Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene to capture all of the looks presented for the evening! Based on your engagements during our Met Gala coverage, we rounded up the top 10 best dressed celebrities of the evening. Let’s see who made the cut for this year’s 2021 Met Gala:

Iman took the number one spot for the best look at the 2021 Met Gala! Giving us all the drama we longed for at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Iman truly understood the assignment. The longtime supermodel wore a custom caged gown and headpiece by Harris Reed and Dolce and Gabbana, both of which were adorned with shimmering gold and sashaying feathers. When the designer decided to go with Iman for his muse, he shared that he had to go with the “most iconic woman in history” with Iman coming directly to mind. Iman expressed to E!, who covered the event with host Keke Palmer, that she instantly “fell over” when she saw the look. She further added that she loved the look because it felt hopeful and bright after a year of darkness.

2. Ciara in Dundas: 43,658 likes

Ciara came in second as one who also nailed the theme! The singer wore a custom green sequin dress by Dundas, inspired by America’s favorite pastime of football. The gown presents itself with cutouts on the sides, an open back detail, and a varsity jersey style design complete with the number 3, which happens to her husband’s jersey number. She also sported the Seattle Hawks quarterback’s championship ring as her jewelry accessory. Not to mention, Ciara’s look also served as a homage to American designer Geoffrey Beene and his iconic jersey dresses, further playing on this year’s theme. Her look was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

3. Chloe and Halle in Rodarte: 41,046 likes

Chloe and Halle Bailey graced the red carpet in custom looks by Rodarte, styled by Max Ortega. Chloe’s gown appeared in white complete with a floor length cape and a high leg slit. To complete her look, the “Have Mercy” singer wore $750 silver Arielle Baron “Narcissus 95” heels. Halle’s pink fringe look seemed to be inspired by a look from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, customizing the ensemble to include shorter sleeves, a plunging v-neckline, and v-style hem. Matching her dress’s pink vibes, she rounded it off with $475 Andrea Wazen “Denver” pumps and Irene Neuwirth jewelry.

4. Rihanna in Balenciaga with A$AP Rocky in ERL: 25,409 likes

Arriving fashionably late, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made quite the entrance in head-turning looks. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna wore an oversized black ruffled look by Balenciaga from the brand’s Fall 2021 Couture collection. Seeking her go-to brand, she went with the unreleased black Amina Muaddi “Giorgia” sandal for her shoe of choice. She finished the look with a black skully, or beanie, hat by Stephen Jones and jewelry by Bvlgari and Maria Tash. The Fenty Beauty CEO opted for a makeup look that took cues from the 1920s with the use of dramatic dark tones and a smooth doll-like complexion.

A$AP Rocky wore a full look by ERL, styled by Matthew Henson. His suit look, which featured a black blazer jacket and trousers with a white ruffle button shirt with crystal embellishments, was covered by a multicolor floral print patchwork blanket from the brand’s Spring 2022 RTW collection.

5. Ayesha and Steph Curry in Versace: 22,178 likes

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry stepped on the red carpet in dazzling looks by Atelier Versace, styled by Jason Bolden. Ayesha’s gown was custom-made to mirror that of American architecture with its shimmery decorations throughout the garment. Steph opted for a classic tuxedo complete with an ornate shoulder detail. Both looks also incorporated classic Versace touches including Medusa charms plus Barocco and Greca details.

6. Megan Thee Stallion in Coach: 21,066 likes

Repping as the brand’s ambassador, Megan Thee Stallion wore a custom Coach gown for her first Met Gala appearance. Styled by Zerina Akers, the “Savage” rapper served up soft Hollywood glam with her strapless Coach gown that was adorned with crystals and a dramatic asymmetrical tulle cascading from the hips to her feet. The Houston hottie also went with a tight wavy hairstyle worn to the side, executed by Kellon Deryck.

7. Kendall Jenner in Givenchy: 21,148 likes

Kendall Jenner delivered a captivating style moment in Givenchy at the 2021 Met Gala. Crafted by creative director Matthew Williams, the custom Givenchy gown channeled a Cecil Beaton look worn by Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady (1964). Kendall’s gown appears in a sheer fabric that is entirely dripped out in crystals matched with a classic sweetheart neckline and a glistening choker necklace. Her look was styled by Marni Senofonte.

8. Tessa Thompson in Iris Van Herpen: 18,450 likes

Tessa Thompson stunned on the red carpet in an Iris Van Herpen look, styled by Wayman and Micah. The actress tackled the American cowboy aesthetic by wearing a cowboy hat and Rombaut heeled knee high cowboy boots with her avant-garde style “Syntopia” dress from the brand’s Fall 2018 collection. It’s giving couture cowgirl!

9. Lupita Nyong’o in Versace: 18,341 likes

Lupita Nyong’o is one who doesn’t disappoint when it comes to any red carpet event. The actress delivered a stunning look on the red carpet in a denim Atelier Versace gown, styled by Micaela Erlanger. Honoring American denim, the dress presents itself in a tube style with no straps that is elegantly draped and stitched to perfection in classic blue denim. The gown surprises with an underlying crystal-adorned detail which exposes itself slightly with a leg slit. Done by Vernon François, Lupita then opts for a wispy afro for her hairstyle which is inspired by the art of Brooklyn native Lorna Simpson.

10. Natalia Bryant in Conner Ives: 18,187 likes

Natalia Bryant was a dream in Conner Ives at the 2021 Met Gala, styled by Law Roach. Tapping in the American debutante lifestyle, the Demi-Couture dress comes from Conner Ives’s Fall 2021 collection comprised entirely of recycled PET plastic floral sequins in a puffed shape complete with a train. Natalia continues to add the debutante aesthetic by going with big hair as well as rosy makeup. She finishes the look with a pair of pink bow platform sandals.

Which look was your favorite from this year's Met Gala?

