Skipping out on the 2021 Met Gala, Beyoncé seems to be having more fun on her trip to Europe with her family! The newest Tiffany & Co. ambassador has been all smiles as she spends quality time with her family in Italy and France. Of course, Beyoncé has been slaying vacation Bey-style by capturing the moments and her looks.

You ask, we answer! @theclosetratchet says, “Omg what is Bey wearing?! This is so cute!!”

Beyoncé was spotted out with Jay-Z for what appeared to be a date night in Italy, wearing a Balmain Resort 2022 look. Her look consisted of the brand’s $2,450 off-the-shoulder ruched crystal-embellished crepe mini dress and $2,285 bouclé double breasted tweed blazer. She finished the look off with a pair of sunglasses, $795 Christian Louboutin “Loubigirl” green patent heeled sandals, and a gleaming gold box handbag. She also went with a bold red lip to match the bright vibes of her mint colored Balmain look.

Switching locations, Beyoncé was spied soaking up the sun with Jay-Z and Rumi Carter, who happily clung to her parents, in Cannes, France! The singer was outfitted in a chic $619 orange and white romper from Rowen Rose. From the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection, the romper draws cues from 1960s beachwear with its cheeky color choices and spirited designs. Beyoncé completed the look with a simple pair of white sunglasses.

You ask, we answer! @beyhypebrasil says, “Hi! Details of this look? I love it”

During a boat trip with hubby Jay-Z, Beyoncé rocked custom David Koma look. Ultimately, Queen Bey wears the brand’s $1,965 crystal chain mini dress in an orange colorway without the two front pockets. Going for a full orange vibe, she accessorized the look with $645 orange The Attico “Devon” mules, custom PHILÓ sunglasses, and $690 L’AFSHAR “Eva” bag. She then rounded the look off with an Alessandra Rich choker necklace.

Beyoncé posed by the sea wearing a full Valentino look, going for a classic black and white ensemble. Her look included a timeless white button shirt paired with a black pleated mini skirt and black patent leather heeled sandals with a rose detail. For accessories, Queen Bey went with an intricate gold necklace, black sunglasses, and a Valentino Supervee small bag.

Her looks were styled by KJ Moody.

Which Bey look is your favorite?