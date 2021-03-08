Top 10 Best Dressed at 2021 Critics Choice Awards: Regina King in Atelier Versace Black Shimmering Thigh-Slit Gown, Yara Shahidi in Dior Sheer Embroidered Look, Zendaya in Valentino Haute Couture White Top and Orange Skirt + More

As we continue on with award season, the 2021 25th annual Critics Choice Awards went down last night. Hosted by Taye Diggs, we witnessed actors and actresses like Daniel Kaluuya, Uzo Abuda, and the late Chadwich Boseman receive awards for the evening. Additionally, Zendaya received the special SeeHer Award which is awarded to women who align with the values of the SeeHer movement, making her the fifth recipient of the honorary award.

Of course, the night was not complete without fashion and style supplied by popular faces of the entertainment industry. So, let’s get into the top ten best dressed celebrities of the evening based on your engagements during our “red carpet” coverage:

H.E.R. wore Miu Miu to the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, styled by Wouri Vice. She accessorized the look with Chopard jewelry.

Dominque Fishback wore Reem Acra paired with Katkim earrings and Grace Lee ring, styled by Madison Guest. She wore a blush embellished chiffon gown from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2019 ready-to-wear collection.

Regina King wore Atelier Versace accessorized with Cartier jewelry and Stuart Weitzman platform shoes, styled by Wayman and Micah. Her gown is from the Spring/Summer 2021 Couture collection and features many dramatic details like glitter, pleating, and a sexy thigh slit.

Angela Bassett wore Alberta Ferretti suit paired with David Yurman and Graziela Gems jewelry along with Sarah Flint heels, styled by Jennifer Austin. Her shimmering suit is a limited edition piece from the brand that features allover crystal embellishments.

Yara Shahidi wore Christian Dior Spring 2021 Couture, styled by Jason Bolden. Her look was complete with Cartier jewelry.

Representing for Fashion Bomb Men, John Boyega wore custom Louis Vuitton, styled by Jason Rembert. His look was created by Louis Vuitton’s menswear designer Virgil Abloh which was photographed by the iconic Hype Williams. He completed the look with a subtle Cartier ring.

Andra Day wore a Prada look as she was nominated for “Best Actress in a Motion Picture” for her performance in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, styled by Wouri Vice. Her look featured the brand’s blue and green tie-dye chiffon jumpsuit and black satin crystal heeled sandals.

Zendaya wore Valentino Haute Couture, styled by Law Roach. Her ensemble featured an ivory silk sleeveless top and an ultra-flared orange skirt made from organza, tundra and taffeta. She was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Malcolm & Marie and awarded with the SeeHer Award.

Viola Davis wore Greta Constantine, styled by Elizabeth Stewart. Her look was from Greta Constantine’s Spring 2021 collection, her particular gown is know as the “Bayview” gown.

Cynthia Erivo wore custom Vera Wang to the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, styled by Jason Bolden. According to designer Vera Wang, Eriva opted for a “nude Italian split away gown with hand draped Juliette sleeves and a dramatic skirt, accented by black hand-cut place macrame lace, worn over a black silk floor length flared skirt.” Erivo was nominated for Best Supporting actress in a Drama Series.

Which look was your favorite from the evening?

Photos: Getty / @kaibyrd_ / @robertector / @hypewilliams