Fashion Bombshell of the Week: Patty from New York

Happy Monday Bombshells! Our fashion Bombshell of the week is Patty from New York, check her out below.

Patty writes, “I’m a woman of very few words, so I often let my attire introduce. My style is very versatile but fashion is how I speak, my favorite outlet to express. My business is “Piece by PMR” where I hand-paint/hand-craft apparel and accessories, 98% of my handbags/outfits are my way of highlighting black-but making it fashion. I usually wear one of my painted/crafted bags or outfits, to pull my entire look together. “

Patty moves on for a chance to be crowned Fashion Bombshell of the Year presented at The Fabys Awards.

