Megan Fox Spotted Dining With Beau Machine Gun Kelly at BOA Steakhouse Wearing Nour Hammour Black Leather Embellished Coat, Tom Ford Black Velvet Disco Platform Sandals, and Distressed Ksubi Jeans
Megan Fox has been giving us many style moments here lately. She provided the paps with another camera-ready look while having a date night at BOA Steakhouse with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Let’s get into her look:
Megan Fox wore a $2,145 Nour Hammour ‘”Gia” embellished trench coat paired with distressed Ksubi jeans, a $2,290 Saint Laurent Mini Sac de Jour Patent Leather Satchel and this season’s popular $1,250 Tom Ford Disco platform sandals (sold out). Her look was styled by Maeve Reilly who frequently styles Hailey Bieber.
What do you think of her look?
Photos: @iamkevinwong