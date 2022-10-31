Halloween came early this year, extending from as early as Friday, taking over the weekend and concluding this Monday! This gave for even more themes parties, dressy photoshoots and celebrity sighting for us to go through as we compile this year’s list of heavy hitters in the costume department.

With four days worth of fashionable monsters, characters and icons, there were a lot to go through yet 10 took the cake for their creativity, finesse and impact! Here are our 10 best dressed stars this Halloweekend and their winning looks:

We said it once and we’ll say it again: this was purely iconic! North West as Aaliyah, Saint as Snoop Dogg, Psalm as Eazy E and Chicago as Sade were silly too cute.

Beyonce’s ‘Check on It’ era was we, and we knew exactly what Lori was serving the moment we say her Halloween attire!

This year Janelle was dressed up as the fiercest alien there is: Diva Plavalaguna from ‘Fifth Element’.

From animated character to real life, Lizzo posted a reel as Marge Simpson for Halloween.

We think Kendall nailed this one!

At Lenny Santiago’s Halloween party, P. Diddy played the villain as the Joker!

Karrueche also attended Lenny’s party in LA, showing up as a stunning robot.

In a look styled by Todd White, Latto was the real Corpse Bride this year.

No Halloween edition best dressed list would be complete without a couple’s costume. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kellly were it this year!

Lala’s carnival costume was designed by Vanisha Lovena Somauroo!

Which one was your favorite of them all?