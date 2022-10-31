Halloween came early this year, extending from as early as Friday, taking over the weekend and concluding this Monday! This gave for even more themes parties, dressy photoshoots and celebrity sighting for us to go through as we compile this year’s list of heavy hitters in the costume department.
With four days worth of fashionable monsters, characters and icons, there were a lot to go through yet 10 took the cake for their creativity, finesse and impact! Here are our 10 best dressed stars this Halloweekend and their winning looks:
The Kardashian Kids as Hip-Hop Royalty
We said it once and we’ll say it again: this was purely iconic! North West as Aaliyah, Saint as Snoop Dogg, Psalm as Eazy E and Chicago as Sade were silly too cute.
Lori Harvey serving up Beyoncé
Beyonce’s ‘Check on It’ era was we, and we knew exactly what Lori was serving the moment we say her Halloween attire!
Janelle Monae giving Fifth Element
This year Janelle was dressed up as the fiercest alien there is: Diva Plavalaguna from ‘Fifth Element’.
Lizzo became Marge Simpson
From animated character to real life, Lizzo posted a reel as Marge Simpson for Halloween.
Kendall Jenner brought Toy Story’s Jesse to life
We think Kendall nailed this one!
Diddy did the Joker justice
At Lenny Santiago’s Halloween party, P. Diddy played the villain as the Joker!
Karrueche stunned as a robot
Karrueche also attended Lenny’s party in LA, showing up as a stunning robot.
Latto wore custom Seth Pratt as the Corpse Bride
In a look styled by Todd White, Latto was the real Corpse Bride this year.
Megan Fox as Pamela Anderson with and Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee
No Halloween edition best dressed list would be complete without a couple’s costume. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kellly were it this year!
LaLa partied carnival style
Lala’s carnival costume was designed by Vanisha Lovena Somauroo!
Which one was your favorite of them all?