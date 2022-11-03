Despite the storm of a trial detailing the abuse in his last marriage, Johnny Depp shows no signs of slowing down. The 59-year-old actor still picks up roles in popular fantasy franchises and even landed a gig as the Moon Person at the VMAs. His most recent gig, however, includes a pretty famous fashion show and Rihanna.

In 2018, Rihanna launched her infamous lingerie line Fenty x Savage. She rocked New York Fashion Week with models of the moment —like Duckie Thot and Bella Hadid— dressed in delicate lace, BDSM-inspired bodysuits, pasties, and other sultry ensembles. A pregnant Slick Woods even strutted down the runway with her baby bump clad in cutouts and black lace. Since its launch, the Fenty x Savage show has become an event you don’t want to miss. Each year is more outstanding than the last and has grown to include celebrity guests alongside veteran runway walkers.

Photo: Getty Images

While stars like Erykah Badu and Normani are just a couple of the A-listers that have gotten the guest spot, this year’s guest is the first, and most controversial, for Fenty.

For the first time in Fenty x Savage history, the guest role is filled by a man and that man is none other than Johnny Christopher Depp.

According to TMZ, Rihanna and her team invited Depp and both parties are said to be very excited. It’s also reported that Depp’s part in the show has already been filmed so if you’re hoping for some kind of super belated April Fool’s prank, unfortunately, you won’t find one here.

Twitter, of course, hasn’t taken too kindly to the news, with fans questioning and disapproving of this year’s guest.

rihanna, how could you 😭 — 🅾️J (was K🅾️N) (@coastbabesss) November 3, 2022

so we’re gonna ignore the fact that he’s still an abuser- — Nathaniel (@pawnshopblues_) November 3, 2022

rihanna look at me this isn’t you — J | 💌 (@blxzeddrive) November 3, 2022

While some argue that Depp’s spot in the show is fair, he’s a victim too after all.

they were both abusers…. this isn’t a movie or something, there isn’t just a good guy and bad guy, they both suck. — humility⚔️ (@honk425) November 3, 2022

Fenty x Savage Vol 4. is set to premiere on Amazon Prime November 9.