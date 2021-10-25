Recently, Tommie Lee stepped out for the day wearing a chic dress and sneakers combo. Discover how to get her look:

Tommie wore the $44.99 Tainted Love Satin Mini Dress in green from Fashion Nova. She paired the dress with green Lanvin Curb sneakers and pearl jewelry pieces. To go along with the look, she also rocked braids as her hairstyle of choice.

The Tainted Love Satin Mini Dress appears in a stunning green satin complete with chic feather trims on the cuffs. The dress also features a deep v-neckline and knotted front detail which wraps the skirt and creates a high slit. The satin piece comes in green, white, and brown as color options with sizes ranging up to 3X.

What say you? Shop the dress here.