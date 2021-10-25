Gearing up for the last season of everyone’s favorite TV show, the cast of HBO’s Insecure showed up and showed out on the red carpet of the season 5 premiere in Los Angeles. Let’s get into the looks:

Issa Rae wore a Rokh Spring 2022 brown cutout crossover feather-trim dress, styled by Jason Rembert. The look was completed with gold sandals.

Courtney Taylor wore a Sergio Hudson look to Insecure‘s fifth and final season premiere, styled by Toye Adedipe. Her look included a blazer and wide leg pants along with the designer’s signature black leather belt (available for pre-order on Fashion Bomb Daily Shop for $295).

Yvonne Orji wore a Greta Constantine ensemble including the brand’s bustier top, feather bolero, and satin “Adolefito” trousers. Styled by Apuje Kalu, her look was rounded off with Casadei shoes and jewelry from Kallati and Anabela Chan.

Jay Ellis wore an Amiri look including the brand’s $1,290 feather oversized crewneck and $1,290 sweater knit pants. He finished the look with a David Yurman watch and jewelry pieces in addition to $1,050 Prada Monolith brushed leather loafers in white. His premiere look was styled by Apuje Kalu.

How are you feeling about the show’s final season?

Photos: Getty