Bottega Veneta went the unconventional route for its latest Salon 03 fashion show, opting for a non-fashion week presentation in Detroit, Michigan. With figures like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna as fans, the “it” brand delivered another captivating collection that we are positive will land on the celebrities very soon. On the scene, many familiar faces filled the venue including Lil Kim, Kehlani, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Zazie Beetz, and more. Mary J. Blige was also in attendance at the show where she stunned in a super stylish look by the brand.
Mary J. Blige wore a full Fall 2021 look by Bottega Veneta while attending their Salon 03 show, styled by Jason Rembert. Her look included the $22,200 shearling coat with padded tails, $4,400 floral macrame top, and $4,800 leather slim pants with latex finish. She also sported a pair of black square-toe shoes and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.
Photos: Getty Images