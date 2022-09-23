Tom Ford is a master at this craft. The former President of the Council of Fashion Designers of America typically triumphs because he simply knows what women want: to look and feel beautiful.

Courtesy: Tom Ford

His latest foray was all about shimmery sequins, spied on lithe cocktail gowns and oversized doorknocker earrings that will undoubtedly be the must have accessory of next season. Women were encouraged to shine via embellished tops and shorts, with models glimmering in laminated pants under the runway lights.

Another pervasive theme? Western style tops, equipped with fringe and light catching luxurious embroidery. We’re sure that front row attendees like Lori Harvey, Ciara, and Madonna will be sporting high fashion Western wear and foil like coordinated sets for nights on the town.

Image: Courtesy

While everything was bomb, the most memorable looks were the final gowns, modeled by Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Liya Kebede, and Joan Smalls. The Amazonian models were all outfitted in sequined looks of various colors, with earrings that simply stole the show.

Image: Courtesy

See anything you like?