June Ambrose was announced as the Creative Director of Puma Basketball last year, and her role has expanded and elevated to creative direction of their latest collection. Ambrose, a veteran visionary who helped create some of the most iconic imagery of the 90’s via her clients like Missy Elliott, P. Diddy, and Jay Z, brought her singular flair to Puma’s latest foray, infiltrating the sportswear brand with glamorous, unexpected silhouettes and textures.

The show opened up with a video, followed by multiple group performances, before giving way to a show that mixed sport with style and hip hop flavor.

June is single handedly bringing fashion back to Puma, offering jumpsuits, pants, and jackets in bright, bold colors with unexpected details like drawstring waists and shoulder flaps. She also introduced some evening wear, as modeled by Winnie Harlow, who worked the runway in a sparkle addled top, floor sweeping skirt, and Puma sneakers.

June has fun with fashion, and her infectious energy and boundless creativity were evident with each look.

Images: Courtesy