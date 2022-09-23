aisie Wilen is a hot brand on the block, beloved by influencers and socialites like Kim Kardashian, Lala Anthony, Lori Harvey, and more for their skin tight pieces and prints!

According to Ssense, “Maisie Schloss, the designer behind the euphoric L.A.-based label, Maisie Wilen, is the first recipient of Kanye West’s Incubator grant for emerging designers. The Chicago native, who holds a degree from New York’s Parsons School of Design, spent three years working as womenswear designer for West’s coveted brand Yeezy, refining her craft, before launching her own line in 2019. Maisie Wilen’s singular aesthetic, one which has garnered industry-wide attention for its playful mix of sportswear with 90s-inspired eveningwear, has quickly established itself as a Kardashian-Jenner favorite. Inspired by rhythmic gymnastics and robots, Schloss’ collection is fluid yet calculated: ergonomic mini skirts, blazers, leggings, tops, and dresses feature nostalgia-inducing CPU-like graphic patterns. Constructed out of technical fabrics, Schloss’ form-fitting garments reveal sophistication in their subtle detailing: ruching, low back constructions, and cut-outs make for a collection that is equally irreverent in spirit as it is elegant in execution. Admist discreet references to her Yeezy past, Schloss has truly established Maisie Wilen as a one-of-a-kind label to watch.”

Spring 2023 for Maisie Wilen offers gender neutral, size inclusive pieces featuring digital prints and multiple faces, set by a green screen, a nod to our current cultural obsession with virtual reality and Zoom calls.

The brand’s perforated turtlenecks, nebula trousers, and muscle beach tanks were reimagined for a new audience. The must have prints for next year will include water droplets, renderings of space, and what appear to be security signs, splashed onto latex.

I’m always a fan of patterns revised and updated in cool ways.

How about you? See anything you like?

