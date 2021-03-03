Tiffany Haddish Wow’d in Altuzarra Olive Green Draped Linen Dress, Vintage Ebony Fashion Fair Earrings and Gold Jimmy Choo Sandals
After delivering a shimmering look in Alberta Ferretti at Sunday’s Golden Globes, Tiffany Haddish came through with another stunning look. This time, she opted for a draped dress in an olive green that accentuated her glowing skin.
Tiffany Haddish stepped in a $2,595 Altuzarra ‘Canna’ Draped Linen-Silk Midi Dress paired with gold Jimmy Choo Sandals and earrings from Law Roach‘s archives that belonged to the Ebony Fashion Fair.
We’re head over heels for Tiffany’s blonde short cut. Paired with this olive green and gold accessories, it truly makes her radiant.
Thoughts?
Stylist: Law Roach
Hair: @hair4kicks
Makeup: @ernestocasillas