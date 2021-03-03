Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Ohanian Leads Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2021 Campaign

Serena Williams and her beautiful three-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian are the new faces of Stuart Weitzman‘s latest Spring 2021 campaign. Known as Footsteps to Follow, the Spring 2021 campaign centers around the motions of womanhood including parenting as well as the idea of inspiring generations, making Serena and Olympia the perfect models for collection.

For their very first fashion campaign together, Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia wore Stuart Weitzman’s $450 Lyla 75 sandals along with black high-neck bodysuits from their latest collection of wardrobe essentials.

In another frame, the two are spotted in matching $495 Norah booties from the Spring 2021 collection as well as white high-neck mini dresses.

Serena recounts the moment on set with her little one: “Being on set with Olympia meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget. She is Mini Serena! She’s so cute and she’s so fun.“





So cute! You can check out Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2021 collection here.

Photos: @ethanjamesgreen

Stylist: @gabriellak_j

Makeup: @natashagrossmakeupartist

Hair: @angelameadowssalon